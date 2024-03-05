Paul Heyman speaks on his work with The Bloodline in WWE.

Heyman, who was just announced as the first inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024, spoke with the New York Post about the incredible honor and how significant The Bloodline has been for the company over the last few years. The Wiseman reveals that he’s also a significant voice behind the group’s creative direction.

I carry a significant voice in how we are portrayed and presented — that includes everything from camera angles to music to storylines. It’s why Roman Reigns bestowed upon me the blessing name of the Wiseman, which is both acknowledgment from the Tribal Chief to his Special Counsel, and also a historical reference to the Grand Wizard, Freddie Blassie and Captain Lou Albano, who are the only managers during the Vincent James McMahon (father of Vince McMahon) era. I don’t know if I could only be a performer. I wouldn’t be satisfied. I wouldn’t be happy with just going out there and doing our shtick. I have to have a voice. I have to have some level of input, and so far, as luck would have it, that input has been not only welcomed but encouraged and very well received.

