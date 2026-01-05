Who are running things in the WWE creative teams for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown these days?

Let’s find out!

According to one source, Bruce Prichard and Ed Koskey are the two executives who handle the everyday operations in WWE’s creative division.

Prichard continues to oversee the overall process, while Koskey handles script edits and makes sure everything fits WWE’s corporate vision.

Meanwhile, Ryan Ward has stepped up in a big way.

Ward is now running point on both Raw and SmackDown, making him another key figure behind the weekly storytelling across both the red and blue brands for WWE on Monday’s and Friday’s.

Underneath Ryan Ward are creative leaders for each show, with SmackDown being led by “Road Dogg” Brian James and John Swikata, while Raw is being handled by Alexandra Williams and Jonathan Baeckstrom.

Both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown creative are backed by teams of staff writers who flush out storylines, develop segments, and pitch week-to-week continuity to keep everything making sense long-term.

All of this is reportedly filtered through Ward, Koskey, and ultimately WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, who essentially makes the final call on everything before it reaches air.

The behind-the-scenes structure in WWE will be featured once again on the highly-anticipated second season of WWE: Unreal, which premieres via Netflix starting on January 20, 2026.

For those who missed it, the official WWE: Unreal Season 2 sneak-peek trailer was released on Monday morning to promote the eagerly-awaited return of WWE’s critically-acclaimed behind-the-scenes documentary series.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)