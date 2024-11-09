Michael Hayes is currently taking time off from WWE due to personal reasons.

Hayes, who has been with WWE for nearly 30 years now, has been the producer for all of The Bloodline and Roman Reigns segments over the course of the years-long storyline. Hayes was also the producer for many of the segments which involved talent who were working with Reigns.

On the producer sheets for most of 2024, Bobby Roode had been listed as a co-producer alongside Hayes. Fightful Select is reporting that there was usually another producer shadowing Hayes. Roode’s work in producing and serving as an agent has been heavily praised since he began working in the role.

While Roode recently told Chris Van Vliet that he has been cleared to return to the ring, WWE has no plans to have him return at this point.

With Hayes currently on leave, Jamie Noble has produced many of The Bloodline related segments and matches. This actually started even before Hayes’ absence.

Noble was the assigned producer for the Bloodline vs. Bloodline match at WWE Crown Jewel, Jey Uso’s segment on the WWE RAW before Crown Jewel and more.

As far as Roode is concerned, he was assigned to the GUNTHER vs. Cody Rhodes match at Crown Jewel.

At WWE Bad Blood 2024, Jamie Noble and Bobby Roode co-produced the Bloodline vs. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes match.

As of this writing, there is no word on when Michael Hayes will be returning.