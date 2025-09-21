Who helped put together the matches at WWE WrestlePalooza?

Let’s find out!

The producers credited for helping put together the matches featured on the historic debut WWE on ESPN special event on Saturday in Indianapolis, IN. have surfaced.

Featured below is a list of the producers for the matches at the September 20 special event from Gainbridge Fieldhouse:

* Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena was produced by Michael Hayes

* The Vision vs. The Usos was produced by Bobby Roode and Shawn Daivari

* IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship was produced by Nick Aldis and Petey Williams

* CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins was produced by TJ Wilson

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship was produced by Abyss and Adam Pearce

(H/T: Fightful Select)