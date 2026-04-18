Who helped put together the WrestleMania 42 ‘go-home’ episode of WWE SmackDown on April 17, 2026?

Let’s find out!

Featured below is a list of writers and producers who helped put together the matches and segments included on the 4/17 SmackDown show internally titled “WrestleMania SmackDown,” from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Writers: * Damian Priest and R-Truth backstage promo: Eric Watts

* Jacob Fatu promo: Colin Clark

* Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss backstage promo: Sondra Lacey

* Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley promo: Devyn Prieto

* MFT backstage promo: Ioannis Filippides

* Trick Williams promo: Patrick McAlpine Producers: * Wyatt Sicks vs MFT: Jamie Noble and Abyss

* Damian Priest and R-Truth vs Grayson Waller and Kofi Kingston: Bobby Roode

* Tiffany Stratton vs Jordynne Grace: Shawn Daivari and Molly Holly

* Trick Williams/Sami Zayn promo: Abyss

* Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs Lyra Valkyria and Bayley: Kenny Dykstra and Candice LeRae

* Andre The Giant Battle Royal: Jason Jordan and Petey Williams

* No writer or producer was listed for Randy Orton’s promo that started the show, or the Cody Rhodes and CM Punk promo that closed the show

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)