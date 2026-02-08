WWE ran the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina this past Friday night, February 6, 2026, for this week’s three-hour episode of WWE SmackDown.

The show featured the kickoff of the qualifying matches for the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches, with Randy Orton and Tiffany Stratton securing their spots in their respective Chamber bouts at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event later this month at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Also on the show were multiple attacks to Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre by Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu, with “The Scottish Warrior” and “The American Nightmare” also taking turns on the microphone live in the ring for subsequent promo segments.

Featured below are the listed writers and producers for matches and segments that took place on the 2/6 episode of SmackDown in Charlotte, NC:

WWE SmackDown Writers For 2/6/2026

* Cody Rhodes promo: Michael Kirshenbaum

* Kit Wilson promo: Colin Clark

* Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, Jordynne Grace promo: Ioannis Filippides

* Drew McIntyre promo: Cristian Scovell

WWE SmackDown Producers For 2/6/2026

* Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre opening brawl: Abyss

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) def. Giulia & Kiana James (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles): Jamie Noble

* Carmelo Hayes (c) def. The Miz (WWE U.S. Title): Shane Helms

* Tiffany Stratton def.. Chelsea Green and Lash Legend (Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier): TJ Wilson

* Oba Femi def. Kit Wilson: Abyss

* Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre brawl: Abyss

* Tama Tonga def. Shinsuke Nakamura: Molly Holly & Nick Aldis

* Jade Cargill & Jordynne Grace def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez: Kenny Dykstra

* Randy Orton def. Aleister Black and Solo Sikoa (Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier): Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

