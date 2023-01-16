The main event of the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event featured Cody Rhodes defeating Seth Rollins. Cody

did it with a severely torn pectoral muscle and had to undergo surgery.

According to Fightful, Rhodes has returned to the WWE Performance Center for training in order to get ready for his comeback to the ring. Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy, two NXT superstars, were specifically chosen by him to train with him. There have been rumors that he will come back at the Royal Rumble.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Jeremy Borash, who spent time working for TNA/Impact Wrestling before joining WWE, is in charge of the promo videos.