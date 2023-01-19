As previously noted, a planned “funeral” segment was reportedly pulled from this week’s WWE NXT after the news of the passing of ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe.

The segment would’ve seen New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) holding a ‘funeral’ for Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson).

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted the person who made the call to pull the segment was Shawn Michaels. They instead did a promo segment that led to a brawl.

Michaels has been Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative since last September.

New Day will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Pretty Deadly and Gallus against Gallus at NXT Vengeance Day on February 4.