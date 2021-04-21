Natalya reportedly pushed for the Tag Team Turmoil match to be added to the card for Night One of WrestleMania 37.

There was no WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal for the second straight year, which led to many women being slated to miss out on WrestleMania again this year. However, Fightful Select reports that Natalya pushed hard for the Tag Team Turmoil match to be added to Night One, as a way to feature more women on the card.

The original plan was for the #1 contenders to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to be decided on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, which was the same show that featured the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Tag Team Turmoil on Night One saw Natalya and Tamina Snuka defeat The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, Lana and Naomi, plus Billie Kay and Carmella. They advanced to Night Two but that match saw Jax and Baszler retain the titles.

As noted before, Natalya’s husband, WWE Producer Tyson Kidd, was responsible for producing the women’s matches at WrestleMania 37. Pat Buck assisted him on the Turmoil match and the match for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

