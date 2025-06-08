– As some fans correctly assumed based on the style of the show, Jeremy Borash was behind the production of WWE Worlds Collide. Borash reportedly oversaw all aspects of the live broadcast.

– A noticeable portion of the live audience arrived late to the Money in the Bank event in Los Angeles.

– WWE Money in the Bank was the No. 2 most-watched show on Netflix in Canada yesterday and took the top spot in Mexico.

– Saturday’s UFC event generated approximately 1.3 million Google searches, ranking among the top trends of the weekend alongside Los Angeles. WWE Money in the Bank drew 250,000 searches, while Worlds Collide drew around 60,000.

– LA Knight was on-hand during the Countdown to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 pre-show on Saturday night to give thanks to the Los Angeles Fireman’s Relief Association and The Dream Center, gifting a WWE Championship to the organizations dedicated to wildfire relief efforts in the Los Angeles-based area.

