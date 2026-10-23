Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque apparently has big plans for Bobby Roode’s future behind the scenes in WWE.

During a recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, longtime WWE executive Michael Hayes revealed that Triple H personally approached him about mentoring Roode to eventually take over his responsibilities.

Hayes, who has spent decades working behind the scenes in WWE, recalled being compared to legendary producer Pat Patterson during the conversation.

“But yeah, I just made up my mind that this is your new path, and go for it,” Hayes said. “And I’ll tell you, Trips came up to me one day and he goes, ‘So Michael, you know you’re not gonna be around forever.’ You’re our Pat Patterson. I need you to make Bobby Roode ‘Michael.’”

Hayes explained that he understood Triple H’s reasoning and agreed to help prepare Roode for a larger backstage role.

He also praised the progress Roode has made since transitioning from an in-ring performer to a producer.

“And I said, ‘Okay, that’s a really good point, because I’m not gonna be here forever.’ And boy, has he come along. No, I see great things for him.”

Hayes continued by acknowledging some of the challenges that come with working behind the scenes in professional wrestling, particularly when dealing with situations outside of one’s control.

“He’s just gotta get out of the stuff where, I don’t know how to really categorize it. This stuff happens in this industry that’s just out of your control, and it’s just gonna happen. And you just gotta kind of let it go and say, ‘Okay.’”

Roode has been working as a backstage producer for WWE after a neck injury in 2022 brought his in-ring career to a halt.

Based on Hayes’ comments, Triple H sees considerable long-term potential in Roode as part of WWE’s backstage leadership structure.