WWE reportedly came away very encouraged by the NXT talent showcased at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with multiple performers leaving a strong impression behind the scenes.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the company’s reaction on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, specifically pointing to the performances of Oba Femi, Sol Ruca, Leon Slater, Je’Von Evans, and Joe Hendry.

According to Meltzer, WWE officials clearly see long-term upside in several of the names featured on the show.

“I know that people there were very impressed with the four that wrestled. Joe Hendry, everyone knows. He’s a guy that’s going to go out there and get a great crowd reaction and that’s a big part of their business. But they see Oba Femi as a superstar, they see Sol Ruca as a superstar, and they see Evans and Leon Slater as superstars.”

Meltzer added that even with the usual risks that come with pushing younger talent, WWE’s belief in the group appears genuine.

“They may botch it, something may happen, but it’s not like they aren’t seeing it.”

Crowd response was also noted as a major positive coming out of the event.

“It was right in front of them, plus they got over with the crowd in D.C., which is a big thing.”

That reaction matters.

On the in-ring side, Hendry and Slater are set to compete in a four-way match on tonight’s episode of NXT to determine the next challenger for Oba Femi’s NXT Championship. Je’Von Evans also has a busy stretch ahead, with a match scheduled for next week’s WWE Raw against Rayo Americano.

Additionally, Evans will appear at AAA Guerra de Titanes, where he is slated to challenge for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship in a three-way match against Jack Cartwheel and reigning champion Laredo Kid.

