Je’Von Evans’ stock continues to rise inside WWE, and the 21-year-old may have picked up one of his biggest supporters yet.

The fast-rising prospect has turned heads across NXT, TNA, and the main roster in recent weeks. His momentum hasn’t gone unnoticed, and according to a new report, John Cena has become an especially strong advocate.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez revealed that he’s heard Cena is “very, very high” on Evans after visiting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

“I was told that John Cena – he went down to developmental and everything – and apparently he is very, very high on Je’Von,” Alvarez said. “Sheamus had a match with him at a house show and Sheamus was raving about him. I think they finally figured out – as usual they are the last f—ing people on Earth to figure this s–t out – but I think they finally figured out they have something special in Je’Von Evans.”

Alvarez also pushed back on the idea that Evans is too young for a main roster push, addressing the criticism head-on.

“This bulls–t about being too young is in fact, bulls–t. Especially when you think about the history of Madison Square Garden and some of the biggest stars in the history of this business, they were big f—ing stars in their 20s. They weren’t 40 when they first got that title.”

Earlier this week, Bodyslam.net reported that several WWE higher-ups already see Evans as both the future and the present of the company. His recent surge in TV time and cross-brand exposure appears to reflect that belief.

Evans impressed again on Monday night with his performance in a losing effort to the returning Gunther in their first-round match in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine the final-ever opponent for John Cena’s retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Je’Von Evans now shifts focus to an international spotlight, as he’s set to make his AAA debut this Saturday in Mexico City, where he’ll compete in a triple threat match against Octagon Jr. and Axiom.