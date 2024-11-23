As seen on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman and CM Punk made their return.

CM Punk wound up joining Team OG Bloodline, who will be facing off against Team New Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, Punk joining the OG Bloodline on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be used as fuel in the Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk feud that will be happening down the line. They tweeted,

“CM Punk joining Team OG Bloodline will be used as fuel in the Rollins/Punk feud in the future with Punk citing that he stepped up to help when Rollins didn’t. Still heading toward that Mania match. #Smackdown”

WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, including Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes.

You can check out the updated card for next week’s edition of SmackDown below:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. TBA (Women’s U.S. Title Tourney)

Additionally, the following three matches have been announced for next week’s edition of WWE RAW:

* Women’s WarGames Advantage Match: Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax

* Grudge Match: Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bron Breakker

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa)

And finally, WWEShop.com is selling a CM Punk Signature Series Championship Title Belt to commemorate Punk’s 434 day title reign. The title costs $699.99 and features the following description:

“Following CM Punk’s WWE Championship victory at Survivor Series 2011, he held the title for 434 days, accumulating 13 pay-per-view title defenses. Shout “IT’S CLOBBERING TIME” and bring home this CM Punk 434-Day Signature Series Championship Title Belt. Featuring eye-catching colors reminiscent of the Chicago flag, distinct Superstar graphics on either side of the strap and rhinestone embellishments, this prize is a fitting commemoration of the seventh-longest WWE Championship reign in company history.”

