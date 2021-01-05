As noted, last night’s RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg return to confront WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, challenging him for a title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

The match was planned as the new top title match for the Rumble just a few days ago, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE officials reportedly decided over the weekend that no one else was ready to challenge McIntyre at the pay-per-view, and that Goldberg was the top candidate for McIntyre’s next contender.

There’s still no word on if WWE has plans for the rumored Goldberg vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match. Goldberg is contracted to wrestle two matches per year through 2023.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.