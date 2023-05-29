As noted, Kris Statlander returned from injury to win the AEW Women’s World Title at tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. After Jade Cargill pinned Taya Valkyrie to retain, bringing her streak to 60-0, Mark Sterling issued an Open Challenge and out came Statlander, who had been on the shelf since August 2022 due to a torn ACL. An impromptu title match started and Statlander hit a modified piledriver to win the TBS Title and end Cargill’s streak. You can click here for highlights from the match.

Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Statlander has been planned as the person to take the TBS Title from Jade for a while now, going back at least several weeks, and word now is that Cargill is set for some time off.

It was noted that Cargill is scheduled to take some time away from AEW soon, if not immediately. The plan is to then return to action with a “personality shift” down the road.

Statlander tweeted the following on her new merch:

