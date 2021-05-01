WWE superstar Kevin Owens had made it known publicly that he wanted to perform a huge stunt at the WrestleMania in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, with the Prizefighter confirming that a jump from the Buccaneers Pirate ship was what was on his mind. However, that never came to fruition at this year’s show.

According to Fighful Select, while the spot was considered at one point the fact that Owens vs. Zayn didn’t have a no disqualification stipulation proved to be the biggest hurdle for justifying the jump. The report mentions that the ship was also much larger than many expected it t be, with the final nail in the coffin being the thunderstorms that hit Tampa during the two-night WrestleMania event.

Owens went on to defeat Zayn with his signature Stunner maneuver in what will hopefully be the first of many meetings between the two longtime friends/rivals.