AEW reportedly had talks about using Killer Kross for the current MJF vs. Wardlow feud.

AEW brought in Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey to face Wardlow on the May 4 edition of AEW Dynamite. While Wardlow got the win, the storyline was that MJF used Morrissey to try and make Wardlow suffer. Morrissey ended up impressing fans and people in the company, opening the door for a possible return, and reportedly impressing his former employer WWE.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW also approached Kross for the match against Wardlow. However, Kross vs. Wardlow didn’t happen because the two sides could not agree on terms for the appearance.

You may remember how AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan talked about being a fan of Kross and Scarlett’s work during the ROH Supercard of Honor XV post-show media scrum last month, adding that he was opening to doing something with them in the future. Kross was reportedly approached by AEW shortly after those comments, and a tentative plan for Kross to work the May 4 Dynamite was mentioned.

However, the talks reportedly fell apart as the date got closer after Kross learned that wife Scarlett would not be a part of his AEW debut. Kross was concerned that his introduction to the AEW audience would mimic that of his WWE RAW debut against Jeff Hardy, as opposed to the successful WWE NXT formula that led him to the NXT Title, twice.

It’s believed that AEW and Kross are on good terms, and there’s a chance that they will work together down the road.

Kross and Scarlett continue to work for various promotions, including MLW, NJPW and various indies. They recently tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony in Alaska.

The MJF vs. Wardlow feud will continue on tonight’s AEW Dynamite as Shawn Spears faces Wardlow in a Steel Cage match, with MJF as the special referee. This will be the final stipulation Wardlow has to go through to get his match with MJF at Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

