Last night’s AEW Dynamite opened with former world champion MJF battling RUSH in singles-action, marking the Salt of the Earth’s first official match back since Worlds End in December. MJF would go on to defeat RUSH after hitting a series of maneuvers, including a heat-seeker piledriver and a brainbuster. The entire match was presented commercial free.

The Wrestling Observer revealed that a reason the match was commercial free was because RUSH is not allowed on the upcoming Forbidden Door card and that “CMLL would be very unhappy” if he was. Meanwhile, MJF will be taking on Hechicero at the PPV event, which takes place on June 30th from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

It was previously reported that CMLL and AAA talents would be able to both appear on the Forbidden Door card and that Tony Khan had worked on some issues between the two rival lucha promotions. However, there still seems to be some restrictions, although it was not disclosed as to why RUSH would not be able to appear.

Stay tuned.