One of the reasons WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair will not be locking up one last is reportedly because of Steamboat’s asking price.

We noted before that Steamboat was rumored to team with WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to take on Flair and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR for the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend in July. It was later reported that Steamboat likely would not be participating in the match as he noted in a virtual signing that he turned the opportunity down after giving it serious thought for about a week. Steamboat said in late May that at his age he did not want to return to the ring and not give fans what they expected.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Steamboat’s asking price was “extremely high,” but he did have interest in doing the match. Steamboat reportedly met and discussed the match, and was open to competing, but terms could not be met.

Regarding involvement from FTR, word is that they have not gained clearance for the match from AEW President Tony Khan yet.

We noted earlier how a press conference for the JCP – Flair event was held today in Nashville, with The Nature Boy, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, and others in attendance. While Flair’s opponent(s) and/or partner(s) were not revealed, it was announced that the show, expected to run for 3 hours, will feature Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defending against MLW’s Jacob Fatu, plus The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, with more matches to be revealed later. You can click here for our full report on the press conference, with comments from Flair and more.

Regarding the Fatu vs. Alexander match, MLW CEO Court Bauer provided comments to Fightful and said fans will finally get to see MLW vs. Impact.

“The Summer of surprises continues. The fans have asked for MLW vs. IMPACT and now it goes down. A historic interpromotional title fight for a memorable night in Nashville,” Bauer said.

