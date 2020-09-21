According to Fightful Select, IMPACT star Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma in WWE) took some time during the pandemic to get her mental health and happiness in order, which explains why she was temporarily absent from programming. Reports are that once Dashwood saw the number of signings the promotion had made it got her excited to return to wrestling, and wanted to get back into the fold.

The report also notes that Dashwood hopes to grow her “Tase of Tenille” brand, and even possibly turn it into a television show. She also commented to Fightful about WWE’s third-party restriction and how she was never planning on giving them say over her brand during her stint with the company.