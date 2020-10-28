The Miz won the Money In the Bank briefcase from Otis at WWE Hell In a Cell because Vince McMahon was looking for another big moment, so he booked one to happen immediately, according to Ringside News.

It was noted that Otis dropping the briefcase to Miz was just another week for WWE to “change things up” creatively. Officials were reportedly looking for shock value, which is the original reason why Otis won Money In the Bank earlier this year.

A WWE source noted that the briefcase decision was “really as stupid and insane and impatient and impetuous as that.”

WWE has had a few different plans for Otis since he won the briefcase back in May, but nothing ever came of those ideas.

On a related note, RSN noted that there is nothing locked in for Miz to cash in as of now. We noted earlier this week how Miz had teased a possible cash-in on WWE Champion Randy Orton, but that was just a tease and nothing is planned at this point.

