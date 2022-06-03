AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is reportedly frustrated with the company.

It was reported earlier this week that Rosa missed this week’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite as she went back home with an illness. Fightful Select adds that her frustrations have nothing to do with this week’s Dynamite as she really was under the weather, but she was originally booked for a backstage segment on Dynamite. That segment was obviously nixed when she became ill. While she was planned for a backstage segment this week, there were no plans for her to appear live in front of the crowd on Dynamite once again.

It was reported this week, via WhatCulture, that Rosa is unhappy over her lack of TV time. Rosa was also said to be frustrated over not being invited to the post-Double Or Nothing media scrum. She is currently auctioning off her Double Or Nothing attire to benefit the victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, and had plans for the auction going into the pay-per-view, but wasn’t given a chance to speak about it at the post-pay-per-view scrum. The report noted that while Rosa’s frustration isn’t to the extent that she is looking to walk out or anything, she is upset and confused.

This new report from Fightful notes that they have also heard of Rosa’s frustration. There’s a feeling that the primary women’s title in AEW has taken a backseat to two other women’s titles on the show – the AEW TBS Title, held by Jade Cargill, and even the ROH World Women’s Title, held by Mercedes Martinez.

Rosa retained her title over Serena Deeb at Double Or Nothing this past Sunday. She defeated Britt Baker for the title back on March 16 during the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite, but has only had two title defenses since then – her win over Nyla Rose at Battle of The Belts II on April 16, and the win over Deeb at Double Or Nothing. Not only has Rosa barely wrestled since the title win, she’s had little on-screen time in general.

Rosa is not scheduled for tonight’s AEW Rampage, due to the same illness, and there’s no word yet on when she will be back in action, or what AEW has planned for her.

