It was announced on last night’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite that the AEW All-Atlantic Title is being re-branded to the AEW International Title, noting that they are “leveling up” the title. AEW President Tony Khan revealed that next week in Winnipeg, Ontario, Canada, champion Orange Cassidy has requested an Open Challenge, and that challenge will be answered by Jeff Jarrett. Khan mentioned how next week’s match will be the “fifth and final” All-Atlantic Title defense on international soil, adding that this is the only AEW title to ever change hands on international soil. Khan said next week will mark an important milestone for AEW.

Khan’s promo, seen below, was a bit confusing as he mentioned that this will be the “fifth and final” time the AEW All-Atlantic Title is being defended on international soil, but the graphic for the Jarrett vs. Cassidy match bills it as an AEW International Title match. The Jarrett vs. Cassidy match is sponsored by the “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” movie from Warner Bros. Discovery.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that the title re-branding has been in the works for quite some time.

Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly asked AEW for “something big” in order to cross-promote the “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” movie. Khan then had the idea of doing a “level up” of the AEW All-Atlantic Title, to call it the AEW International Title.

Khan actually had the new title belt made months back to prepare specifically for this week’s announcement and next week’s title defense in order to promote the movie.

AEW officials are always excited to cross-promote, and to put effort into attempts at having newsworthy items associated with the company. AEW also wanted to attach something newsworthy to the Winnipeg Dynamite, and to increase the prestige of a title they often put on TV in prime positions.

Cassidy has a significant number of title defenses compared to other AEW champions. He defeated inaugural champion PAC on the October 18, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite and since then he has had the following title defenses: over Rush and Preston Vance in a Triple Threat; over Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus in a Triple Threat; over Katsuyori Shibata; over Lee Johnson; over Jake Hager; over QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match; over Trent Seven; over Trent Beretta; over Kip Sabian; over Jay Lethal; over Lee Moriarty; over ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta; over Big Bill; and over Lethal again on last night’s Dynamite.

