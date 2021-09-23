WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly changed plans for this week’s RAW main event after hearing how good the weekend live event main events were.

The original plan for the RAW main event was to do The Bloodline vs. The New Day in six-man action. However, that ended up being the opening match, with The Bloodline getting the win with Bobby Lashley interference, to set up the Triple Threat main event, which saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeat Lashley and WWE Champion Big E.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio how WWE did Reigns vs. Lashley vs. Big E at weekend live events in Georgia and South Carolina, and Vince heard how good those matches were, so he changed plans for the RAW main event at around 12 noon on Monday.

Vince reportedly made the change with the feeling that the Triple Threat would draw the strongest ratings possible.

There’s no official word on if Big E vs. Reigns will take place at WWE Survivor Series in November, but word is that if Big E keeps the title until then, he and Reigns will headline the pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.