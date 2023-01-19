WWE officials are reportedly very satisfied with surprises planned for the Royal Rumble.

Cody Rhodes’ WWE return has been expected for the Royal Rumble, but WWE surprised many this week when they officially announced him for the 30-Man Royal Rumble match.

In regards to WWE announcing Cody’s return instead of having him return as a Rumble surprise, a new report from WrestleVotes notes that this was a two-fold situation. For one, nearly everyone expected Rhodes to return at The Rumble, and two, officials are reportedly “more than pleased” with the other surprises they have lined up for the big event.

There’s no confirmation on Rumble surprises as of this writing, but names like The Rock and Logan Paul have been rumored.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the current card:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, 20 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

