Top WWE NXT Superstars were backstage for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping at the Yuengling Center in Tampa to work dark matches for officials.

As noted earlier tonight, NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett were backstage for the show. Now we know that NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed was also backstage for SmackDown, according to F4Wonline.com.

Reed and Kross were brought in to SmackDown to work dark matches as a way for officials to get a better look at them. There is no word yet on who they wrestled in those dark matches, or if they wrestled each other.

It was reported earlier that there has been talk over the last week of calling Kross and Scarlett to the main roster. It remains to be seen if WWE officials are also considering a call-up for Reed.

Kross retained his title over Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano in a Fatal 5 Way at “Takeover: In Your House” last Sunday. Reed also retained his title at Takeover, teaming with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK for a “Winners Take All” win over Legado del Fantasma. This week’s show indicated that Reed’s feud with Santos Escobar is continuing, but there’s no word yet on who will challenge Kross next.

It was also noted earlier how Becky Lynch was backstage at SmackDown as well. You can click here for a new report on why she was at the WWE Performance Center on Thursday.

