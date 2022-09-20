Logan Paul vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is all about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As noted, WWE held a press conference on Saturday in Las Vegas, where it was announced that Paul will challenge Reigns for the title on Saturday, November 5 at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match was booked after Reigns appeared on Paul’s podcast as a guest last week, but Paul made it known that he thinks he’s ready for Reigns after Reigns left the show.

The Paul vs. Reigns feud is obviously bringing WWE some mainstream media attention, and new eyes on the product due to Paul’s massive following. A new report from Dave Meltzer on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast notes that the match has more to do with Saudi Arabia then it does anything going on in the WWE storylines.

Paul is a big deal in Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is said to be a big fan of Paul. Furthermore, the Saudi government, largely led by MBS, pays WWE major money to put on these special attraction bouts, including the celebrity matches.

The Crown Prince and his government have put a lot of money and effort into bringing A-List celebrities into the Kingdom in recent years as they attempt to revamp their image to a more entertainment-friendly country, and Paul can bring them more mainstream media attention than someone like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, or even Brock Lesnar.

It’s believed that Reigns will retain his title at Crown Jewel as plans call for him to be champion at least into early 2023, perhaps going into WrestleMania 39 in April. It remains to be seen how they will finish the Paul vs. Reigns match, but it should be interesting.

Paul signed a WWE contract earlier this summer, which puts him with the company through 2023. He made his in-ring debut back at WrestleMania 38 in April, teaming with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. Paul then defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam at the end of July in his singles debut.

