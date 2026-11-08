WWE reportedly had plans for a major match involving Finn Balor and Gunther at Crown Jewel 2026 before ultimately deciding to hold off on the showdown.

Despite promotional materials being produced for a match between “The Demon” Finn Balor and Gunther, the bout was left off Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to the latest backstage update, there was a feeling among some within WWE that the match would benefit from additional television build rather than taking place at Crown Jewel. There was also a belief that the four matches already scheduled were enough for the event.

The potential showdown had been teased in the weeks leading up to Crown Jewel, with Balor and Gunther continuing their rivalry on WWE SmackDown. Balor also brought back his Demon persona during the October 30 episode, attacking Gunther and delivering a Coup de Grâce from a ladder through the announce table.

Promotional materials featuring both Superstars had previously been spotted at Riyadh Season Stadium, the originally scheduled venue for Crown Jewel before WWE moved the event to ANB Arena, also known as “The Venue.”

While the match was reportedly included in earlier internal plans, WWE never officially announced Balor vs. Gunther for the premium live event.

Crown Jewel 2026 ultimately featured four advertised matches, headlined by Roman Reigns defeating Sami Zayn to capture the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Elsewhere on the card, Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match, while Penta and Je’Von Evans captured the World Tag Team Championship from Bron Breakker and Austin Theory.

Chelsea Green also defeated Liv Morgan to win the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship, although her celebration was short-lived when Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the WWE Women’s Championship.

As for Balor and Gunther, the decision to leave their match off Crown Jewel allows WWE additional time to continue developing the rivalry before bringing the two together in the ring.

No new date for the proposed showdown has been confirmed.

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)