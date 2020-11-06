Mercedes Martinez was reportedly pulled from RETRIBUTION because she no longer wanted to be in the group.

The WWE NXT Superstar had been in RETRIBUTION as Retaliation but she disappeared right before the 2020 WWE Draft. Fightful Select now reports that word going around says Martinez expressed her desire to no longer be a part of the RETRIBUTION storyline, and was removed from the group before the members signed new contracts.

Regarding female members of RETRIBUTION, it looks like Reckoning (Mia Yim) will be the only one for now. As noted earlier this week at this link, Reckoning recently issued a warning to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and indicated that she is focused on the red brand women’s division moving forward.

It was noted that WWE had no plans to add another female Superstar to RETRIBUTION as of the end of October. There were briefly some NXT names tossed around as potential female members of the group, but WWE officials nixed that idea and decided to stick with things as they are now, at least for the time being. This indicates that there will be no male or female members added to RETRIBUTION any time soon, but we all know that plans can change.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Martinez, or when she might be back in NXT.

Stay tuned for updates.

