WWE reportedly made several late creative changes to Friday’s SmackDown on FS1 broadcast from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

A new report from PWInsider notes that word going around SmackDown was that WWE made changes to already-booked plans as there were talents pulled from the show due to medical reasons. It was noted that one version of the story making the rounds claimed some wrestlers tested positive for COVID-19, or were at least in direct contact with someone who had tested positive.

These issues led to creative changes late in the day. Earlier on Friday, it was announced that WWE Women’s Champion Asuka would learn of her SummerSlam opponents. While not announced, this segment was to include Adam Pearce with Asuka in the ring. However, WWE ended up using social media to announce Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for SummerSlam.

On a related note, Flair was not originally booked to wrestle last night. WWE had plans for IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega, but when the decision was made to nix the in-ring segment with Asuka, Belair and Flair, they went with Flair vs. SKY. Flair defeated SKY in a hard-fought, very back & forth match that was praised by fans online. The post-match angle saw Asuka attack Flair, but Belair did not appear on the show.

