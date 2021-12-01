Monday’s 10-woman tag team match on WWE RAW reportedly received significant praise backstage.

As noted, Monday’s RAW saw Liv Morgan, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and Bianca Belair defeat RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, Doudrop, and Tamina Snuka.

In an update, PWInsider reports that there were a lot of people backstage who were thrilled with the women’s tag team match. The feeling was that several of the talents rose to the occassion after being given three segments during RAW.

Brooke, who was celebrating her 33rd birthday on Monday, was praised for taking the big bump from the top rope to the outside of the ring where she was caught by the other competitors. Doudrop was also given a lot of backstage praise for her work on this week’s RAW.

The plan for the match was to use it as a way to get Morgan over as she prepares to challenge Lynch for the RAW Women’s Title on next week’s RAW, and the feeling was that everyone accomplished that goal.

For those who missed it, below are clips from the Morgan vs. Lynch contract signing that set the 10-woman match up, and the match itself:

