Will Ospreay appears to be getting closer to making his in-ring return.

The AEW star has been sidelined with a neck injury for several months, but recent developments indicate that progress toward a comeback is moving in the right direction.

Ospreay had previously been present at recent AEW Dynamite tapings as part of the process of working toward medical clearance. Around that same time, AEW also began airing promotional hype videos teasing his eventual return to the ring.

There has now been another positive update on his status.

According to those familiar with the situation, Ospreay has been getting back into the ring to train ahead of shows, and the outlook regarding his recovery from neck surgery has reportedly been very encouraging. The belief is that he’s trending toward returning at the same high level he was performing at prior to the injury.

Encouraging signs all around.

While no exact timetable has been confirmed, there has been internal optimism about the possibility of Ospreay returning sometime this spring. There is also hope that he will play a major role at AEW’s upcoming All In London event later this year at Wembley Stadium in England.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Will Ospreay’s AEW return status continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)