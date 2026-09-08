Will Ospreay’s elaborate entrance at AEW All In: London 2026 was reportedly performed live.

Ospreay pulled out all the stops before challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at Wembley Stadium on August 30. The entrance served as an emotional journey through his wrestling career, with Ospreay passing several people who played important roles along the way.

Zack Sabre Jr., Michael Oku, Ricochet, Swerve Strickland, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis and Ospreay’s wife, Alex Windsor, were among those featured. His mother provided narration during the entrance.

While the presentation may have appeared to be pre-recorded, it was performed live during the pay-per-view. Rehearsals were held the day before All In, with the entrance reportedly expected to run nearly eight minutes. That estimate closely matched the length of the final presentation.

Speaking at the post-show media scrum, Ospreay admitted that he had not yet watched the entrance but was excited to see how it came across on the broadcast.

“To me, that was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done,” Ospreay said. “I haven’t watched it back yet, but people are saying it was pretty flipping sick. So I can’t wait to see it.”

Ospreay went on to defeat Omega in the main event, capturing the AEW World Championship in what was presented as a torch-passing moment.

AEW All In: London 2026 has also been reported as the most-purchased pay-per-view in AEW history. Ospreay’s entrance from the 8/30 All In: London show currently sits at over 1.4 million views on AEW’s official YouTube channel alone (see video below).

(H/T: Fightful Select)