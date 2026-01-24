WWE’s upcoming Royal Rumble is shaping up to be historic in terms of location—but questions are being raised about whether the buildup has matched the magnitude of the moment.

As previously reported, WWE is set to hold the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, January 31st, from the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will mark the first Royal Rumble ever held outside of North America, a major milestone for the company’s global expansion.

However, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the promotion for this year’s Rumble has been notably light. Meltzer described it as “one of the weakest promoted Rumbles of all time,” citing a lack of in-ring promos, very few confirmed entrants until recently, and minimal emphasis on ongoing storylines.

That lack of promotion has reportedly led to growing concern internally.

Meltzer also noted that viewership could be down compared to the 2025 Royal Rumble. Factors include reduced overall interest, an earlier start time for U.S. audiences, and the unique setup in Saudi Arabia, where a special stadium is being constructed specifically for the event. The venue is expected to hold approximately 30,000 fans, signaling strong ticket demand.

Despite the concerns around promotion, WWE is planning a massive presentation. The Royal Rumble is expected to feature extensive pyrotechnics and a large-scale drone show, with the overall stage production said to be closer to WrestleMania-level than a typical PLE.

From a match structure standpoint, the card is currently expected to be limited to four bouts, including the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches. Both Rumbles could run close to an hour, or longer, on their own. Even if a fifth match is added, it would likely need to be brief, leaving limited room for title defenses or standout moments without rushing the show.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 PM ET and 11 AM PT, a start time that could further impact U.S. viewership.

The Royal Rumble is expected to feature top WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, and Jey Uso. It will also be the first Royal Rumble since John Cena’s retirement last month, setting the stage for major developments heading into Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

Big stage.

Big moment.

Quiet road getting there.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Saturday, January 31, 2026, for live WWE Royal Rumble results coverage from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia!