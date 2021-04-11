Night one of WWE WrestleMania 37 is in the books, and while the show will mainly be remembered for its highlights (the evening ended with Bianca Belair becoming the new SmackDown women’s champion) the evening began with a severe thunderstorm that caused a 30-minute delay, and saw a number of top WWE talents cut what appeared to be unscripted promos to fill time.

According to RingSide News, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was aware that the weather would not be ideal for the Showcase of the Immortals and planned on a possible late start. However, there still seemed to be a wild scramble as to what was supposed to come next in the opening moments, with the report mentioning that there was several miscommunications backstage among top executives.

Bruce Prichard was apparently supposed to relay the information about the delay around the backstage area, but it was not done as effectively as one would hope as the creative team was not informed. Kevin Dunn and John Laurinaitis were prepared, leading to the wild scramble of interviews that we saw on the broadcast. While the miscommunication was noticeable the feeling backstage was “not as bad as one might think.”

Further reports indicate that today’s forecast will be worse than yesterday, specifically around the start-time (8pm EST) of the main card. Night two is headlined by Edge taking on Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in a triple-threat for the Universal championship, and will also feature a special appearance by online personality Logan Paul.

