Some potential changes could be coming to the WrestleMania card as the event draws closer.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place April 18–19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and like most major WWE premium live events, the card is still expected to undergo adjustments in the weeks leading up to the show.

According to sources familiar with the situation, WWE officials have discussed the possibility of adding several stipulations to matches that are already planned for the event. These additions would be aimed at increasing interest and providing additional hooks for viewers as the card continues to take shape.

One idea that has reportedly been floated internally involves attaching a stipulation to an opening match that would air on traditional ESPN channels. The thinking behind the move would be to create a more attention-grabbing start to the broadcast and potentially draw in additional viewers who may not already be subscribed to the service.

At this point, the discussions appear to be preliminary, and no specific match stipulations have been finalized. However, as WrestleMania weekend approaches, the card could continue to evolve with new twists designed to enhance the presentation of WWE’s biggest event of the year.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(H/T: WrestleVotes on Fightful Select)