WWE WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia continues to be the expected direction internally, with new details pointing to possible dates and format discussions still taking shape.

On April 23, WWE officially announced another upcoming event in Saudi Arabia, adding further fuel to ongoing reports that WrestleMania 43 will also be held in the region as planned.

Behind the scenes, the working expectation remains that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia, with March 27 being targeted as a leading date. That timing would align with the final weekend of Riyadh Season.

Another date that has reportedly been discussed is the weekend of April 10, which is still being considered as a possible alternative depending on scheduling logistics.

In terms of format, a one-night version of WrestleMania 43 has been floated as a possibility, though it is not believed to be the direction WWE is leaning toward at this time.

Instead, the stronger expectation remains that the event will continue as a two-night premium live event, which has become the standard format in recent years.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)