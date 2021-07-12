As noted, MLW has signed Julius Smokes, Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie, to move forward as a new LAX stable, to be led by Konnan. The group debuted at the Battle Riot III taping over the weekend.

In an update, word is that Konnan went directly to Impact Wrestling officials, out of respect for the company, to let them know he’d be using a new version of The LAX in MLW, according to Fightful Select.

Impact officials reportedly seemed OK with this, and the Impact office was easy to work with in that regard.

It was noted that more names may be added to LAX in the future.

On a related note, Impact sources have noted over the past few weeks how well most pro wrestling companies are working together right now.

Stay tuned for more.

