Sasha Banks and Naomi were added back into the “Then. Now. Forever” intro video that played before WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday.

The intro video led to Banks and Naomi being a trending topic on social media as fans believed this was a sign they are headed back to WWE. However, a report from Fightful Select notes that a WWE source said they believed production “just attached the wrong open to the start of the show.”

It was also noted that a WWE rep said “no news to report” on the Banks and Naomi front in regards to the intro video.

It’s interesting that the intro on the Crown Jewel Kickoff was the normal intro with Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, instead of Banks and Naomi.

As noted earlier this week at this link, Banks is teasing something pretty significant for the near future.

Banks and Naomi have been away from WWE since walking out of a RAW taping in mid-May while WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

