WWE and AEW may both be built around weekly television and live storytelling, but their creative infrastructures couldn’t be more different — and now, new details have emerged shedding light on the key figures behind each company’s creative direction.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the names of several individuals currently involved in the creative process for both WWE and AEW have been confirmed.

Within WWE, all creative ultimately flows through Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who serves as the company’s Chief Content Officer and maintains final authority over both RAW and SmackDown storylines.

Sources noted that Brian “Road Dogg” James and John Swikata currently act as co-lead writers for SmackDown, while Jonathan Baekstrom and Ryan Ward share those same duties on RAW. Each team is responsible for developing weekly scripts, talent segments, and long-term story arcs, all of which are reviewed and refined under Levesque’s supervision before going to air.

In addition, longtime WWE creative veteran Ed Koskey is said to have a hands-on role, overseeing and editing RAW’s scripts prior to broadcast. Meanwhile, Bruce Prichard continues to serve as the liaison between the creative teams and Levesque, helping to ensure consistency across the company’s programming and production departments.

WWE’s modern creative structure is “much more collaborative” than in years past, with several trusted producers and agents offering feedback during the scripting process — though the final vision still aligns with Triple H’s creative direction.

By contrast, AEW’s creative setup remains less rigid and more fluid, operating without a formal writing staff or tiered hierarchy. Tony Khan continues to oversee all creative decisions personally, serving as the central figure who approves every major storyline, match finish, and character arc — a role comparable to Levesque’s in WWE.

Instead of designated “lead writers,” AEW utilizes a collective of contributors who assist Khan with ideas, formatting, and presentation. Those involved reportedly include RJ City, Will Washington, Sonjay Dutt, QT Marshall, and former WWE writer Jenn Pepperman.

Additionally, AEW’s veteran coaches and producers — including names like Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, and Pat Buck — are said to play an active role in developing in-ring stories and mentoring talent on how to execute segments that fit Khan’s broader creative vision.

This collaborative environment allows talent greater freedom in shaping their promos and match layouts, though final calls on major programs and finishes still rest solely with Khan.

While WWE operates under a tightly managed creative pipeline with multiple layers of oversight, AEW thrives on flexibility and talent collaboration — with Tony Khan serving as both booker and editor-in-chief.