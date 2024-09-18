Arguably the top three women in the active WWE women’s landscape are being pursued by the company for new contracts.

WWE is in re-signing season, with several talents either re-signing or choosing to part ways with the company, two women’s title-holders and arguably the top star in the division are in negotiations with the company.

Those women are WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax, and Rhea Ripley.

According to one source, WWE has been “aggressive” in trying to get something done, and it is possible that each of these women still have time left on their respective deals.

Regardless, WWE is being proactive in their attempts to lock them into long-term contracts that will keep them with the company for the foreseeable future.

(H/T: PWInsiderElite.com)