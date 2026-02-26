AJ Styles isn’t going anywhere.

Following the conclusion of his in-ring career, Styles has reportedly reached a new agreement with WWE to remain with the company in a backstage capacity.

Multiple sources are reporting that the two sides came to terms on a new deal that will keep “The Phenomenal One” involved behind the scenes.

While specifics regarding his official title or day-to-day responsibilities have yet to be confirmed, it’s believed Styles will play a role in helping develop future talent.

That possibility shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Styles has made it clear in recent interviews that he has a strong interest in giving back and working with the next generation.

Additionally, in a brand new interview released late Wednesday night, he stated, “I’m still going to be working with WWE”.

The 48-year-old wrapped up his in-ring run last month when he fell to Gunther at the Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event. In the weeks that followed, there was some speculation about whether Styles could resurface elsewhere, including AEW.

That door now appears firmly closed.

WWE paid tribute to Styles on Raw this week and officially announced that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this April during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)