New Orleans could be back in the mix to host WrestleMania in 2029.

According to a new report, there is currently a hold on the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans running from March 12 through April 21, 2029. A source familiar with WWE events in the city indicated that the hold was placed in conjunction with WWE.

The lengthy six-week window does not necessarily mean WrestleMania festivities would occupy the venue for that entire period. Major events at the Superdome can require approximately two weeks of preparation and load-in time, while the extended hold could give WWE flexibility as it works toward determining a specific date.

As of now, however, WWE has not officially announced WrestleMania for New Orleans in 2029. A company spokesperson reportedly stated that nothing has been finalized and there is currently nothing to announce.

New Orleans had previously been scheduled to host WrestleMania 42 in 2026 before WWE changed plans and moved the event to Las Vegas. WWE officials subsequently indicated that WrestleMania would return to New Orleans at a later date.

Indianapolis has also been officially promised a future WrestleMania as part of WWE’s partnership with the Indiana Sports Corp.

The venue hold is therefore notable, but it should not be viewed as confirmation that WrestleMania 45 will take place in New Orleans. WWE has changed major event plans involving the city before, and the company has yet to formally announce its WrestleMania destination for 2029.

(H/T: Fightful Select)