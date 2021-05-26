As noted, WWE and Adnan Virk parted ways on Tuesday after just over a month together.

WWE noted that this was a mutual departure, and word via Fightful Select is that the company was hoping to keep it amicable. However, both sides were said to be very aware that the situation was not working out, and it appeared they knew it early on.

WWE was reportedly going to terminate the partnership regardless of Virk wanting to leave or not, as they had their mind made up before this week’s RAW.

There’s no official word on who Virk’s replacement will be, but it was noted that they have someone lined up as of Tuesday of this week. We noted before that former UFC and American Ninja Warrior commentator Jimmy Smith has been rumored after his recent work with WWE NXT.

UPDATE: Jimmy Smith is reportedly replacing Virk starting next week. Click here for the new report.

Stay tuned for more on Virk’s departure. You can click here for Virk’s post-departure statement, and you can click here for reactions from other WWE announcers.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.