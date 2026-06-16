WWE may be dealing with its own visa-related hurdles.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, WWE is currently facing what were described as “significant visa issues.” While specific details regarding the situation remain unclear, the report raises questions about whether certain WWE talents could be affected in the weeks and months ahead.

At this point, there has been no indication regarding which performers may be impacted or how extensive the situation is. However, visa-related complications have become an increasingly common issue across the wrestling industry in recent years, often resulting in talent being sidelined or unable to travel for extended periods of time.

AEW is currently dealing with a similar situation involving Komander and The Beast Mortos, both of whom are unable to compete in the United States due to visa issues. The situation created additional complications because Mortos and Sammy Guevara are reigning Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions. When addressing Mortos’ absence, AEW President Tony Khan noted that the titles would likely be defended in Mexico, which ultimately ended up happening.

International promotions have also been affected. Earlier this year, Stardom was forced to alter plans for its WrestleMania weekend events after citing an “unusually long visa process.” As a result, Maki Itoh, Yuria Hime, and Fuwa-chan were unable to make the trip to the United States.

The report comes just months after it was revealed that WWE was exploring ways to bring more AAA talent under contract while also securing the necessary visas that would allow them to regularly work in the United States.