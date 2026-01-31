WWE continues to monitor its next wave of developmental talent closely.

And one name quietly gaining traction behind the scenes is Elijah Holyfield.

Those familiar with the situation say the WWE LFG standout has impressed NXT officials with his steady growth and ability to adapt since arriving at the WWE Performance Center. Holyfield is said to have made noticeable progress as he gets more comfortable with the WWE system and expectations.

Holyfield officially signed with WWE in November 2024 and has largely been featured on WWE LFG, where he is expected to remain a regular presence when the show returns for its upcoming season.

During the first season of LFG, Holyfield also found himself on the receiving end of a memorable lesson from a legend. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was reportedly not pleased when Holyfield competed while wearing jewelry during a match.

Afterward, The Undertaker made it clear that Holyfield was lucky he was retired, noting that if he were still active, the chain and earrings would not have survived their time in the ring.

Holyfield, of course, comes from elite combat sports lineage, as he is the son of boxing icon Evander Holyfield.

MORE WWE NEWS: Detailed Backstage News Regarding Several Potential Surprises At WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh

The Undertaker is NOT happy about Elijah Holyfield – son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield – wearing jewelry during his match on WWE LFG "If I was to work with you and you got in the ring with that chain and those earrings in, I would rip them out."pic.twitter.com/jfii12XrCw — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 7, 2025

(H/T: BodySlam+)