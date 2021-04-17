According to Fightful Select, WWE was quite shorthanded for last Monday’s edition of Raw, which was the red-brand’s first show following WrestleMania 37.

The report mentions that several wrestlers were still banged up from Mania weekend, with several others sidelined due COVID-19 precautions. The original plans did not have Riddle, who lost his U.S. title to Sheamus at the Showcase of the Immortals, taking on WWE champion Bobby Lashley. The publication adds that the roster in general was short-handed for the show.

