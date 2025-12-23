WWE may soon have a decision to make regarding one of pro wrestling’s most unconventional personalities.

With Danhausen’s AEW contract reportedly set to expire in February, there is said to be internal debate within WWE over whether the company should make a move to sign him once he becomes a free agent. Danhausen has not wrestled for AEW since appearing in a battle royal on the World’s End 2023 pre-show.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select on Monday, it was noted that opinions on Danhausen are split within WWE, with some firmly in his corner and others less convinced.

“It’s an interesting one,” they noted. “I know people there want him to come over. And I know this will be picked up but I know people there that aren’t so keen on him and his talents.”

The report went on to suggest that while an offer from WWE is possible, it is far from a slam dunk due to those internal differences.

“So I don’t know where they’re going to stand when it’s time for him to come as a free agent. I’m sure there’ll be an offer. He’s talented, people like him, he’s over. I could see them making an offer, but I know some people there maybe just don’t get it. And that’s fair. So we’ll see.”

Not everyone in WWE is skeptical, however.

One notable supporter is said to be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The TKO board member has been described as a “big fan” of Danhausen, according to a report from Dave Meltzer in the August 25, 2025 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com.

As for his AEW status, Danhausen reportedly voiced frustrations to Tony Khan after plans for his return in late 2023 were scrapped. His deal was initially expected to expire in mid-2025, but injury time was added, pushing the expiration into early next year.

Whether WWE ultimately “gets it” may determine where Danhausen ends up next.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: The Young Bucks To Sign With WWE?