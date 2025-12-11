A former NXT star’s move to SmackDown is already paying dividends behind the scenes, with new reports indicating WWE officials are very high on their potential.

Lash Legend officially transitioned to the blue brand last month after several appearances alongside Meta-Four partner Jakara Jackson. According to a new report from one source, internal reactions to the former WNBA standout have been overwhelmingly positive.

Officials reportedly feel she’s checking every box they hoped she would.

“Officials were very happy with her standout performance inside of WarGames and her recent promo segments,” the report states.

Legend made her formal SmackDown debut during the November 7 episode, where she aligned with Nia Jax and played a key role in helping Jax defeat Charlotte Flair, attacking Alexa Bliss at ringside to swing the match.

That pairing with Jax isn’t coincidental, either.

“Her pairing with Nia Jax is to get her up to speed with main roster talents as quick as possible,” the source added.

Behind the curtain, confidence in Legend appears to extend well beyond just her first month on the roster. The belief is that she’s approaching a major leap.

“WWE officials are confident that Legend will have a breakout year as we approach 2026,” the report adds.

Legend, real name Anriel Howard, signed with WWE in late 2020 following a decorated college basketball career spanning Texas A&M and Mississippi State, along with a stint with the Seattle Storm in the WNBA.

(H/T: BodySlam.net)